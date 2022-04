Sponsored by Razny Jewelers

The bells will be ringing as wedding season gets ready to start and Razny Jewelers is ramping up for its 8th Annual Wedding Band Weekend. Owner Christine Razny Porter tells us all about their band selection and it’s not just for the brides and grooms out there.

Friday April 1st through Sunday April 3rd

1501 W. Lake Street, Addison

Razny.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.