Sponsored by Raging Waves

Today’s the last day of our “Kickoff to Summer!” week where we’ve been highlighting places, gadgets and adventures to check out this season. To wrap it up, we’re closing it out with Raging Waves. Summer has officially started, and what marks summer better than a waterpark? I went to Illinois’ largest one to check out what’s new.

630-882-6575

ragingwaves.com

Know your date, buy early and save $20 per ticket online!

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.