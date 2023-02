Sponsored by HealthX

Dealing with testing for COVID, RSV and strep throat can be a long, strenuous process. So HealthX is making it easier with their new Xpress Clinics. Chief Strategy Officer Jamie Tountas shares how their clinics and testing kits can save you time and energy.

Xpresscovidtesting.com

888-488-1977

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.