March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month, this year the Way Back Inn is teaming up with the Illinois Department of Human Services to host a statewide public art competition to bring a voice to those in gambling disorder recovery and motivate people to seek help. I talked to Anita Pindiur and Chris ward to find out more.

areyoureallywinning.com

1-800-GAMBLER

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.