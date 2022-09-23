Sponsored by Vitamin Angels

If you are expecting or plan to be soon, you know the importance of preparing your body with prenatal vitamins, but it’s not always easily accessible. Public health non-profit, Vitamin Angels is teaming up with Walgreens to provide free prenatal vitamins across Chicagoland. Walgreens Pharmacy Manager Latasha Guy shares how it works.

If you are pregnant and in need of prenatal vitamins, head to one of Walgreens’ participating Chicagoland locations and approach the pharmacy counter requesting the FREE Vitamin Angels prenatal vitamins and minerals now through December 31, 2022—there is no screening necessary. To learn more about the program and find participating Chicagoland Walgreens stores, visit vitaminangels.org/walgreenschicago

