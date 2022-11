Sponsored by Perma-Seal

By now you’ve probably brought out your fall jacket and boots and are bracing yourself for winter. You can prepare your home too with Perma-Seal. I talked to Roy Spencer about how the change in weather makes it a perfect time to give them a call.

800-421-SEAL

permaseal.net

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.