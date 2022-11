Sponsored by AARP

AARP is the state’s largest non-profit that’s dedicated to improving the lives of older adults. With the help of AARP, the Illinois Secure Choice Savings Program helps people save for their retirement. I spoke with AARP State Director Philippe Largent to hear how the program is securing the future of thousands.

AARP.org/IL

