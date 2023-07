Sponsored by Pixar Putt

Want to score a great summer giveaway? It’s time for the Daytime Chicago Summer Getaway Contest! To close it out, we’re taking a trip to Pixar Putt. Located at Navy Pier, you can enjoy the ultimate pop up mini golf experience and you’ll find your favorite Pixar characters too. I got the chance to check it out with Rockefeller Studios Producer Chad Larabee.

PixarPutt.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.