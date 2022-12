Sponsored by AARP Illinois

This Saturday the National Museum of Mexican Art will host a special night of music, arts, and dancing for older adults and their caregivers. To find out more I talked to the Alvaro Obregon from AARP Illinois.

Saturday, December 17 at 6:30pm

National Museum of Mexican Art

AARP.org/IL

