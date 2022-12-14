Sponsored by Zoll

It’s a sad fact, but more people die from heart attacks during the holidays than at any time of the year. The good news is there’s a breakthrough therapy being offered at the University of Chicago Medicine that could help repair damage to the heart following a heart attack. I talked to Dr. Sandeep Nathan to find out more.

