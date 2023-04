Sponsored by Gateway Foundation

More than 17 million Americans have a serious problem with alcohol, but only a fraction of that number ever seek help for it. Craig Lamb, Clinical Director of Gateway Foundation sat down with Tonya to explain some of the signs that someone might have a problem with their drinking.

GatewayFoundation.org

24 hour hotline: 855-925-4283

