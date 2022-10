Sponsored by Elk Grove Village

Former NASCAR Cup Series champ, Brad Keselowski will race the streets of Chicago in the Chicago Street Course NASCAR race. He’s teaming up with Elk Grove Village, which will sponsor Brad and raise awareness for the largest business park in the country. I spoke with folks in the northwest suburb to hear what this means for businesses.

