Sponsored by Explore Minnesota

Minnesota is coming to Chicago this weekend. The Minnesota Dream State Pop Up is an immersive intro to what the state has to offer. Explore Minnesota’s Lauren Bennett McGinty tells us how you could win a free vacation to the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes.

ExploreMinnesota.com

Minnesota Dream State Pop-up

Maggie Daley Park

July 2nd & July 3rd

ExploreMinnesota.com/DreamStatePopUp

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.