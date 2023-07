Sponsored by Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

A nine hour drive or a quick flight gets you the summer getaway you’re looking for. The Northeast Tennessee mountains await with miles of rivers and the Appalachian Trail. Travel expert Catie Keogh is here to help us figure out how to stay and play in Northeast Tennessee.

tnvacation.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.