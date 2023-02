Sponsored by Verizon

The new year is in full swing making it a great time to take a look at your spending habits and find new ways to save. Verizon tech expert Steve Van Dinter shares new deals on home internet, streaming services and more. Check it out.

Verizon.com/stores

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.