Facing a civil legal issue can be incredibly expensive, forcing many people to represent themselves without the proper resources. Just Us Bridge is a state-funded program that’s free to Illinois residents designed to teach non-lawyers how to represent themselves in court effectively. I talked to Program Director Jim Winner about what put him on the path to create this program.

JustUsBridge.Law

312-858-3066

