Sponsored by Illinois Cares For Kids

The cost of childcare these days can feel too enormous to bare so Illinois Cares For Kids and Illinois Action For Children are teaming up to let Illinois residents know they may be able to get the help they need without the large cost. Vice President of Family and Provider Resources, Chris Tokarski shared with me how families can take advantage of this assistance program.

illinoiscaresforkids.org/ccap

actforchildren.org/child-care/pay-child-care

ccapquestions@actforchildren.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.