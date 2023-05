Sponsored by Illinois Cares for Kids

The cost of childcare these days can feel too enormous to bear so the Child Care Assistance Program is helping families get the help they need. YWCA Metropolitan Chicago’s Director of Financial Empowerment Services, Tara Brown shared with me how families can get assistance.

illinoiscaresforkids.org/CCAP

ywcachicago.org

