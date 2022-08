Sponsored by Perma-Seal

When concrete starts to sink, it signals a possible problem below the surface, often erosion or uneven soil which can lead to trip hazards. To find out how to restore the safety of sunken concrete, we talked to the pros at Perma-Seal.

800-421-SEAL

permaseal.net

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.