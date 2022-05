Sponsored by Perma-Seal

It’s National Home Improvement Month, a good time to check the heart of your entire basement waterproofing system-the sump pump. Perma-Seal founder Roy Spencer and Mr. Fix It, Lou Manfredini tell us why it’s important to catch the signs before it’s too late.

permaseal.net

800-421-SEAL

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.