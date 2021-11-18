How to Nurture Happiness in Your Child

Sponsored by Empowered Publicity
As parents, raising happy, and healthy kids is always the goal, but there are a lot of opinions on how to get there. I recently talked to Anna Svetchnikov, a licensed family therapist and author of the children’s book I Deserve More to get her take on raising happy kids.
positiveparentinginitiative.com
Instagram @Anna_Svetch
Facebook Mentally Blonde Author Positive Parenting Initiative
Twitter @AnnaSvetch
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.