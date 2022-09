Sponsored by Illinois Bone and Joint Institute

We are one month away from the Chicago Marathon, runners are ramping up their mileage and making that last big training push. To get a few tips on keeping your body healthy for the marathon, I talked to Dr. Jason Hurbanek from the Illinois Bone and Joint Institute.

IBJI.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.