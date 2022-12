Sponsored by Comed

The heat is on in our homes as we all make an effort to stay warm this week. You may be worried about how much it’ll cost you in energy bills. I spoke with Melissa Washington, Senior Vice President of Customer Operations at ComEd to learn ways we can save on those bills and even get some help with the cost.

ComEd.com/SAM

800-EDISON1 (800-334-7661)

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.