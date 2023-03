Sponsored by Ankin Law

Many people assume that they have to be in their car during an accident in order to use their insurance, but Ankin Law says it’s time for Illinoisans to know their rights. Howard Ankin, Principal Attorney of Ankin Law shares how you can be covered after an accident even if you’re simply walking.

312-600-0000

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.