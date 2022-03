Sponsored by PR From the Heart

Losing a pet can be hard. For the little ones – it might be a first experience with death. Children’s author Portia Clare is helping children grieve and learn to love again with her new book, Best Friends Forever: A Puppy’s Tale.

Facebook @PortiaYClare

Instagram @PortiaY.Clare

PortiaYClare.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.