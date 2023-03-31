Sponsored by Open The Bible

Whether you read it or not, studies show that Americans are interested in knowing more about the Bible so non-profit organization, Open The Bible has been on a mission to share its stories in a unique way. Their new film, “Heaven, How I Got Here: A Night With The Thief On The Cross” is an Easter story starring Stephen Baldwin. Executive Director John Aiello talked with Amy about the film and why Baldwin calls it his best performance yet.

openthebible.org/heaven

877-OPEN-365

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.