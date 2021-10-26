Health and Wellness Must Haves for Fall

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with beauty, health and wellness products that will take you from summer to fall.

Lotrimin the #1antifungal OTC brand

​Lotrimin’s preventative care line wants to help you step confidently wherever you go this Fall.

Kindra

​Kindra is a modern wellness brand for menopause essentials that are plant-powered, estrogen-free, and science-backed. Kindra’s best-selling, cult favorite Daily Vaginal Lotion, available at www.OurKindra.com, boasts a trifecta of skin-critical, restorative lipids – including coconut, safflower, sunflower oils – for maximum skin hydration and long-lasting comfort during your everyday life and intimate relationships.

Outcast Foods

​Outcast Foods takes misfit, unsellable and cast-off produce and turns it into plant-based protein powders and supplements. Their protein powders are available in a variety of flavors and made with upcycled fruits and vegetables. www.outcastfoods.com

Nurish by Nature Made

​A vitamin subscription service that uses a science-based assessment to offer personalized daily vitamin packets delivered to your doorstep. Learn more at www.nurish.com  

Skinni Bean All Natural Coffee & Tea

​Skinni Bean is brand new, women owned business, recognized Worldwide and sold in local stores in California. Known for their one of a kind all natural coffee & tea blends. As well as other products that help support a healthy Lifestyle.  www.skinnibean.com

