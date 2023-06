Sponsored by The Buzz on Gifts

Wipes to take care of the summer sweat on the go, an indoor potty for your furry friends and a lightweight bag for travel are just some of the things that can help make this summer a great one. I talked with Kelly MacNeal from The Buzz on Gifts to check out what’s new.

TheBuzzonGifts.com

