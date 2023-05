Sponsored by Illinois Cares For Kids

The early years of a child are so important. Studies show that 90% of the brain develops from birth to age five. Illinois’ Child Care Assistance Program exists to give families access to quality child care. YWCA Metropolitan Chicago’s Coordinator of Financial Empowerment Services, Jessica Ballard shared with me how families can get assistance.

illinoiscaresforkids.org/CCAP

ywcachicago.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.