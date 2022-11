Sponsored by Berger Elective Surgery + Telemedicine

Patients who once had to drive or fly for hip and knee replacement consultations can now get the help they need in the comfort of their own home. Hip and knee replacement surgeon, Dr. Richard Berger joins us now to share about his new telehealth program along with his patient Wesley Blume.

outpatienthipandknee.com

312-432-2557

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.