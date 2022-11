Sponsored by Health X

Pretty soon we’ll all be gathering to celebrate the holidays. But we can’t forget the importance of doing so responsibly. Covid, flu and RSV are all things we can try to prevent by testing and staying on top of vaccinations. Dr Mick Singh tells us how Health X can help.

health-x.com

888-488-1977

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.