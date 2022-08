Sponsored by Capital M

As summer soon comes to an end, you may be sad to see your summer glow fade. But have no fear, lifestyle contributor Carly Dorogi says ‘The Facial of The Future’ is here to give you that youthful glow all year round.

CarlyOnTV.com

geneo-us.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.