Sponsored by Affordable Interiors

The weather is getting colder and if you’re already sick of staring at some bland spaces in your home, the folks at Affordable Interiors can help you give it a face lift with some new cabinetry.

myaffordableinteriors.com

847-421-3312

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.