Gateway Foundation is making addiction treatment more accessible

People need to know that addiction is a disease of the brain, not a moral failing. Addiction is a disease that gets worse with isolation — the past two years have been the most challenging. What’s important is to reach out to get help and information.

At Gateway Foundation, they offer treatment in several different ways:

In-patient

In-person outpatient

Virtual

Gateway Foundation 24-hour hotline (877) 505-HOPE

Gateway Foundation’s website – gatewayfoundation.org

