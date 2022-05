Sponsored by Brad’s Deals

Summer is just a few weeks away. Visiting beaches, chilling on the patio, and attending weddings might be at the top of your list of things to do. If you are looking for ways to save more so you can do more, online shopping expert Casey Runyan from Brad’s Deals is here to help.

bradsdeals.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.