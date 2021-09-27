Fall fun for everyone at Naper Settlement

Sponsored by Naper Settlement

Naper Settlement is an award-winning family-friendly outdoor history museum located in Naperville, featuring 13 acres of learning and interactive opportunities for all ages.

Oktoberfest at Naper Settlement

On October 1 & 2, traditional German cuisine and authentic beer will be overflowing in our giant heated tent, with live polka bands, rock music, themed contests, and activities.

During the day on Saturday, an expanded children’s area will have activities for the whole family!

All Hallows Eve at Naper Settlement

Enter the netherworld of Naper Settlement to experience sinister attractions, spooky vendors, and spine-chilling performances on October 15 and 16.

There will be performances by magician Steve Chezaday and fire dancers. Other attractions include a zombie maze, dark art gallery, laser tag, Taste the Fear Food Court, and monster jams performed by local musicians from School of Rock.

Howlin’ at the Moon at Naper Settlement

Naper Settlement’s all-new Halloween event for adults 21 years old and older on October 22 and October 23.

Enjoy live music by some of the area’s best cover and regional rock bands. Enjoy special performances by the Carnival of Curiosities, an illusionist, fire dancers, a liquid light show, and more.

Feast your fangs into local cuisine from our Food Truck Graveyard, quench your undying thirst with drinks at our Boooze Bar, and browse Halloween-themed vendors in the Moonlight Market.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in a Halloween costume. There will be costume contests.

NaperSettlement.org

630-420-6010

