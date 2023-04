Sponsored by Explore Hocking Hills

Many of us have been cooped up inside as winter passed by and now it’s time to get out, stretch our limbs and enjoy nature. Hocking Hills State Park lets you do just that, with canoeing, wineries, a new hiking trail and more. I spoke with Executive Director of Explore Hocking Hills, Karen Raymore, about what makes this place worth the visit.

ExploreHockingHills.com

1-800-HOCKING

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.