Sponsored by Navy Pier

Want to score a great summer giveaway? It’s time to enter the Daytime Chicago Summer Getaway Contest! Next up is Navy Pier. From the Ferris wheel, lakefront views, and music series, there’s something for everyone. I sat down with Director of Communications and PR, Felicia Bolton to hear how they are celebrating the Pier’s 107th birthday.

NavyPier.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.