840 Impact strives to equip the incoming generation by giving them the tools for career training, owning a home, financial education and more. Founder Tuwanna Dennis and co-founder Shavonne Mayfield stopped by to share how they are paving the way for young entrepreneurs.

840Impact.com

info@840Impact.com

840 East 87th Street, Chicago, IL 60619

855-DRG-0057

