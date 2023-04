Sponsored by Rose Pest Solutions

It’s springtime and the bugs are all coming out of hibernation again. If you’re looking for ways to protect your living space from pests, Rose Pest Solutions is here to help. Janelle Iaccino and Ravin McMorris join us now to share how they defend your home and also educate students in insect studies.

rosepestcontrol.com

800-GOT-PESTS

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.