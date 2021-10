NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — The attorney for an eastern Indiana county who once served as its top prosecutor has been charged with dealing methamphetamines.

Martin R. Shields, 67, was arrested Tuesday and charged in Henry Circuit Court with two counts of dealing in meth and two counts of possession of meth. Shields, of New Castle, was released from the county jail after posting a $25,000 surety bond and a $2,200 cash bond.