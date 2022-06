Sponsored by DoorDash

Here’s something cool from our friends at DoorDash, they’ve launched the first annual awards list honoring the “Most Loved All Star Restaurants”. The list names the 100 most reliable and top rated restaurants from across the US on DoorDash.

get.DoorDash.com/blog

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.