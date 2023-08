Sponsored by ComEd

After spending the last two weeks building their electric go-karts, nine teams of Chicagoland teenage girls got the chance to put their skills to the test in a race all while learning about STEM with the help of ComEd women mentors. Now, we’re learning more about how ComEd is working to diversify the STEM workforce with Senior Vice President of Technical Services, Michelle Blaise.

