Sponsored by DePaul University

For 125 years, Chicago has been DePaul University’s classroom. In a city full of growing businesses, it’s no wonder why DePaul’s business program ranks as top five percent in the country. I got a look at what makes their program so unique.

business.depaul.edu

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.