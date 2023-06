Sponsored by Community Renewal Society

For 135 years, the Community Renewal Society has worked towards making Chicago more just and equitable through advocacy, policy and faith. I sat down with the non-profits’ Executive Director, Dr. Waltrina Middleton to learn how their efforts have impacted those who are incarcerated, living in poverty and more.

312-427-4830

communityrenewalsociety.org

