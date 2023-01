Sponsored by Lawndale Christian Legal Center

Once someone serves time in jail, transitioning back into society has it’s challenges. Lawndale Christian Legal Center has teamed up with The Bail Project to help the formerly incarcerated find a job, housing, and more – in an effort to break the cycle of reoffending. I talked to the program’s Executive Director Cliff Nellis to find out more.

