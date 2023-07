Sponsored by ComEd

When you hear ComEd and go karting you might not think the two go hand-in-hand. What if we told that they work together to get high school girls excited about STEM. Joining us now to tell us about the upcoming ComEd EV rally is Senior Manager of Smart Grid and one of the lead mentors, Taiwo Ninalowo.

ComEdEVRally.com

ComEd.com/STEMevents

1-800-EDISON-1

July 29th at the Museum of Science and Industry from 12pm – 4pm

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.