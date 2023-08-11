Sponsored by Chicago Family Health Center
It’s Daytime’s “Back To School Extravaganza!” and all week we’ve highlighted tips and tricks that are perfect for back to school! We’re closing out the week with something all students can benefit from. Physicals, school supplies, games, food and much more are on the list of things you can get at Chicago Family Health Center’s annual Back-To-School Health Fair. I talked to Dr. Theisha Perkins to get the details.
773-768-5000
Sat August 12th – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Chicago Family Health Center South Chicago
9119 S. Exchange
