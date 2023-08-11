Sponsored by Chicago Family Health Center

It’s Daytime’s “Back To School Extravaganza!” and all week we’ve highlighted tips and tricks that are perfect for back to school! We’re closing out the week with something all students can benefit from. Physicals, school supplies, games, food and much more are on the list of things you can get at Chicago Family Health Center’s annual Back-To-School Health Fair. I talked to Dr. Theisha Perkins to get the details.

ChicagoFamilyHealth.org

773-768-5000

Sat August 12th – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Chicago Family Health Center South Chicago

9119 S. Exchange

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.