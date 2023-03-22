Sponsored by United States Virgin Islands

When you think of the Caribbean islands you may think of the Bahamas, Cuba or Jamaica but many don’t know that they can access Caribbean waters without a passport for those in the US. That’s where the United States Virgin Islands’ come in. The commissioner of the US Virgin Islands Department of Tourism Joseph Boschulte joins us now to share about what these beautiful islands offer and what’s new this season.

visitUSVI.com

Facebook @visitusvi

Instagram @visitusvi

Twitter @usvitourism

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.