Sponsored by American Sale

The 4th of July is fast approaching and if you’re looking for ways to glow up your backyard game, American Sale has just what you need. With a wide selection of pools, grills, trampolines and more, they’ve got your fun summer backyard covered. President Bob Jones tells us all about their current sale.

americansale.com

877-365-9386

Save up to 50% and get 0% financing for up to 5 years!

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.